The Aburi Girls’ Robotics Club is appealing for a $30,000 support to enable its members to participate in the First Global Competition to be held in Geneva, Switzerland.

The annual international Olympics Style robotics competition is scheduled for October 13th to 16th.

The 2022 edition focuses on carbon capture, which will expose participants to the impact of carbon dioxide on our environment and the technologies being developed and already in place to ensure the safety of our planet through the future.

Recounting the impact of First Global, the Patron of Aburi Girls’ Robotics Club, Philip Yaw Donkoh in an interview on Citi TV‘s morning show, Breakfast Daily, said: “As participants learn to find solutions to the world’s greatest challenges; water, security, medicine, food, climate and education – they learn to work with each other, trust each other and become part of a truly global community.”

During the 2021 edition, the Aburi Girls’ Senior High School won the second place award for its alliance project with Belarus in the health solutions challenge.

In the overall ranking, Ghana placed 36th out of 170 nations.

Aburi Girls’ Robotics Club in 2021

The Aburi Girls’ Senior High School was selected to represent Ghana in the 2021 First Global Competition themed, “Discover and Recover”