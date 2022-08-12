Traditional and Opinion leaders of Waadie Dwumakaase, Fawoade, and Dumanafo have commended President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for appointing the Member of Parliament(MP) for Kwabre East, Francisca Oteng Mensah as the Deputy Minister for Gender, Children, and Social Protection.

The Chiefs said the appointment was unprecedented in the history of the Kwabre East Municipality and such an elevation could translate into the development of the area.

The Chiefs indicate that the appointment was coming at a time when inhabitants of the Kwabre East Municipality were calling for the Government’s intervention to give a facelift to the roads and also improve infrastructure.

The Chief of Dumanafo, Nana Owusu Kwarteng II said news of the appointment came to the Chiefs and people of the Kwabre East Municipality as a great joy since they have long waited for such an opportunity.

He added that “We wish to thank Nana Akufo-Addo for the pronouncement he made about our MP’s promotion to become deputy Gender Minister. We have never seen such an important promotion before. Since time immemorial, no MP from Kwabre East has been promoted to become even a Minister or a Deputy Minister. We wish to thank you for what he has done for us.”

Nana Kwarteng II disclosed that the Chiefs were making arrangements to meet and thank the President in person at the Jubilee house.

He called on inhabitants of the area to remain calm as Government takes steps to fix the deplorable road network in the area and also improve the infrastructure.

President Akufo-Addo nominated the Deputy Minister for Gender, Children and Social Protection, and Member of Parliament for Walewale, Lariba Zuweira Abudu as Minister-designate for Gender, Children and Social Protection.

The President also nominated Member of Parliament (MP) for Kwabre East, Francisca Oteng Mensah as Deputy Minister-designate for Gender, Children and Social Protection,

The President on July 28, 2022, revoked the appointment of Adwoa Safo, who is also a Member of Parliament for Dome Kwabenya.

The decision by the President came at a time Parliament was debating her continuous stay in the house after absenting herself from Parliament for more than 15 sitting days without approval from the Speaker.

There had been calls from within and outside the NPP for the third-term Member of Parliament to be sanctioned for her continuous absence.