Residents of Antoa Newsite in the Kwabre East Municipality of the Ashanti Region say they are living in fear after discovering that 48 alleged illegal immigrants from several African countries are lodging in a house in the area.

According to the residents, due to fear, women and children, in particular, avoid using the stretch in front of the house the alleged immigrants are staying in.

Members of the landlords’ association in the area who fear the presence of these foreign nationals pose a security threat are thus urging the Police and the Ghana Immigration Service to conduct thorough investigations into their operations.

“We noticed there were so many of them staying here. We called the police and relayed to their channel of communication to the district commander here and Kenyasi, and he asked some of his patrol members to come and check,” one resident said.

“Our fear was that… could it be that these people are victims of a crime syndicate?”

Some of the foreign nationals who spoke to Citi News admitted that they entered the country illegally.

One of them, Peter Ankanfack, indicated that they have been in the country for the past seven months

“What I am doing is a global business… selling products,” he said.