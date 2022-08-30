The Civil and Local Government Staff Association of Ghana (CLOGSAG) is urging the government to work assiduously in improving the current economic situation.

CLOGSAG says despite the government’s payment of over GH¢480 million as Cost of Living Allowance to public sector workers, there is a need to address the increasing rate of inflation and cedi depreciation.

Speaking to Citi News, the Executive Secretary of CLOGSAG, Isaac Bampoe-Addo called for a more sustainable measure in alleviating the plight of public sector workers.

“Government will have to take a second look at the situation. The inflation of the cedi is still high and it depreciates whatever amount we are being given. The Finance Ministry has to look into this. It will be better for us if the economy is stabilized, that way we stand to gain, but with the rate of inflation, the payment makes little impact.”

The Public Sector Workers Union also reacted to the COLA.

Bernard Adjei, General Secretary of the union said: “We requested for the COLA so that government could cushion workers in this economy. A lot has happened between the time we negotiated and now, and this has made it quite insignificant now. We will manage it and then look at negotiating for an increase in salaries to cushion us in these hard times.”