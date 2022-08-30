The SRC President of the Ghana School of Law, Mr. Wonder Victor Kutor was among the new graduate students ushered into the University of North Florida, Jacksonville for Fall 2022 term.

He is offering MA, International Affairs which is for 2 years.

Mr. Kutor who arrived on 26th August 2022 for the orientation at the International Center, Jacksonville, Florida is expected back to Ghana next week to complete his internship and handle some SRC transitional matters.

Mr. Kutor in a Facebook post said he is delighted to be with the University of North Florida (UNF).