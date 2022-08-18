The Art of Living, an international non-religious and non-profit organisation that focuses on building mental health, held a lively and insightful evening with Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar the founder of the Art of Living and a Global Peace Ambassador on the 17th of August at the Accra International Conference Centre.

The event was hosted by Ms Hillary Andoh, the founder of HSA PR.

Guests in attendance included H.E. Mr. Sugandh Rajaram, the Indian High Commissioner; Mr. Herbert Krapa, the Deputy Minister of Trade and Industry; Hon. Alhaji Mahama Asei Saini, The Deputy Minister of Health; Dr (Mrs) Anastasia Yirenkyi, Director TPMC- Ministry of Health; Nana Annor Amihere II and Mr. Fiachra McAsey, Deputy Country Representative for UNICEF.

Through an insightful and spirited talk, Gurudev provided the audience with tools to enhance mental health and provided guidance and direction on how to live a stress-free and happy life.

Gurudev led the audience through a 27-minute meditation followed by a Question-and-Answer session.

After the Q&A session, The Art of Living International Awards were presented to three organizations namely, the Rebecca Foundation, Plastic Punch and Hacklab.

Other highlights of the evening were the introduction of the Sri Sri Tattva herbal and natural products, the Happiness program, and the SKY Campus Happiness Program.

The “I Stand for Peace” pledge was taken collectively by all present.

The importance of mental health cannot be overemphasized in these times. As per the World Mental Health Report 2022, “Today we are living through a global mental health crisis. Nearly a billion people around the world, including millions of children and young people, have a mental health condition.”

The Art of Living has done exceptional work in promoting wellbeing – and being a part of this growing community is a great way to equip oneself with the tools and techniques to live a happy life.

The Art of Living seeks to establish its presence in Ghana through its various programs in schools, colleges, corporates and institutions. It aims to open Happiness Centres across Ghana where people will find food for their soul.

The Art of Living Ghana also plans to start free courses in Kumasi as well as a free prison smart program soon.

About The Art of Living:

The Art of Living is a non-religious, non-profit, educational, and humanitarian organisation founded in 1981 by the world-renowned humanitarian leader – Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar. It currently operates in 156 countries.

Gurudev’s guiding principle, “We cannot attain global peace until we have a stress-free mind and a violence-free society,” serves as the foundation for all of its activities, hence his formation of The Art of Living. Some activities and programs under The Arts of Living include breathing techniques, meditation, yoga, and practical wisdom for daily living.