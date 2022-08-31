As part of activities to mark its 15th anniversary celebrations, Fidelity Bank Ghana has launched a promo dubbed ‘Fidelity Sika Bumm Promo’, to reward its cherished customers and to help them to cultivate a savings culture.

The Fidelity Sika Bumm Promo is yet another innovative promo by Fidelity Bank that will provide a number of lucky customers with a sizeable lump-sum of funds to pursue their dreams and actualize their various personal or business plans.

New and existing customers who operate current or savings accounts as individuals or sole proprietors under the Inclusive and Personal Banking segments of the Bank stand the chance to be part of five winners to be rewarded with GHS 10,000 each in a series of monthly draws while the 15 winners who will be rewarded in the grand draw in March 2023 stand to win cash rewards of up to GHS 100,000.

To participate in the Fidelity Sika Bumm promo, eligible customers must deposit and maintain fresh deposits of GHS300 minimum or its multiples in their current and/or savings accounts throughout the period of the promo.

Commenting on the dynamics of the promo, Julian Opuni, Managing Director, of Fidelity Bank stated: “Fidelity is a bank that believes in the financial well-being of its customers no matter their background. The ‘Sika Bumm’ promo is yet another innovative campaign which aligns with our culture of regularly rewarding customers for their patronage. The inclusive nature of the campaign also goes to buttress our commitment towards the nation’s financial inclusion drive. On the occasion of our 15th anniversary celebration, we believe that this promotion is a befitting initiative to show appreciation to our customers for their unflinching support over the years.”

Director, Sales and Channels, Godfred Attafuah, gave an exposition on the dynamics of the Sika Bumm campaign. He explained that every GHS 300 growth in deposits will earn the eligible customer a ticket calculated based on average deposit growth in the account at the end of each month. The qualifying number of tickets will be entered into the monthly and grand draws on specified dates to be communicated by the Bank.

On a regular basis, qualifying customers will be notified by the Bank via SMS on the number of ticket allocations which will feature in the monthly draws and grand finale. The SMS will also specify the venue and date on which the related draw will be held.

Nana Esi Idun-Arkhurst, Divisional Director, Retail Banking of Fidelity Bank Ghana, disclosed that. “In coming up with our latest promo, we considered the current economic climate and decided that the best way to put a smile on the faces of our dear customers and to say thank you to them would be to give them the opportunity to win Sika Bumm; a lump sum with which they can pursue their various dreams or plans. Big money to invest in their business and take it to the next level, to purchase a parcel of land, to go on a well-deserved vacation with the family, to buy a car, or to build a nest egg.

Nana Esi encouraged all customers to take advantage of the Fidelity Sika Bumm promo and urged non-customers to open an account with Fidelity Bank to enjoy this offer.

The Sika Bumm promotion is the latest in Fidelity Bank’s tradition of well-placed iconic customer campaigns designed to provide its customers with life-changing opportunities to pursue their financial goals and inch them closer to financial freedom. It comes on the back of other innovative and memorable customer campaigns such as Big Fat Zero, 10 Times Richer, Go for Gold, Save for Gold and Reach for Gold which have gone a long way to transform the financial fortunes and lives of its winners.

About Fidelity Bank Ghana

In a little over a decade, Fidelity Bank Ghana has grown from a discount house to a Tier-1 Bank and is now the largest privately-owned Ghanaian Bank in Ghana. The bank currently serves its approximately 2 million customers in 75 branches across Ghana and is a leader in the digital banking space. The bank has two subsidiaries, Fidelity Asia Bank Limited, which is a wholly owned subsidiary in Malaysia and Fidelity Securities Limited, an asset management firm. In a short period of time, Fidelity Bank has become a household name in Ghana by adopting a customer-centric culture and delivering consistently on the promise of making a difference in the lives of all stakeholders.

