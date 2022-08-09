Cloud computing allows any business, whether small or large, to have an advantage over its competitors. It allows businesses to be always connected, more agile, and more resilient.

Cloud computing allows small businesses to operate without having the necessity for a physical office and employees can work from anywhere, at any time. More than 80% of the companies around the world have already started using cloud computing in some form to be more flexible as it allows them to overcome the limitation of having a physical office.

With cloud computing, businesses and their employees can access all the important files and documents from anywhere over the internet without having to visit an office or anything. It is clear that cloud computing is going to be the future and it is time that African companies and businesses, especially small businesses adopt this technology.

Cloud computing is a game changer for small businesses. The flexibility it provides and how employees can access the data on the go is just phenomenal. That time is now long gone when businesses had to dedicate a whole room or entire floor for physical servers.

If you really want to see the power of cloud computing and how it can make an impact then you can revisit the pandemic time and how small businesses that operated in the cloud or shifted their operations to the cloud were still able to survive the pandemic. To promote awareness regarding cloud computing in Africa, we will be having a look at some of the ways in which small businesses can benefit from the cloud.

Save Up On Costs

Small businesses no longer have to deal with IT costs that include buying and maintaining hardware & networking equipment as the cloud helps to save up on these costs. With the cloud, there is no need to buy hardware after every few years, maintain it, and have a proper team for its configuration. Everything from buying the hardware to maintaining the cloud servers and configuring them is done by the provider cloud and businesses only have to pay for the services that they are using, not additional maintenance or repair costs.

Moreover, with cloud computing, businesses don’t have to pay for the software that they are using for their operations. Plus, employees can access the important data, files, documents, and programs that they will need during their daily routine such as PDF Editors, Word Editors, PDF to Word Converter, etc remotely through the internet, reducing the costs for office spaces and office utilities.

Low Initial Investment and Affordable

For a small business, setting up operations on the cloud is much more affordable than setting up operations on physical servers since there is a low investment required up-front for the cloud subscription. This allows businesses to be more flexible with their budgets and spend their capital elsewhere such as marketing or hiring more experienced and talented employees instead of spending on physical servers. Also, compared with physical servers, cloud computing is a more affordable option and a wise person would choose cloud over having physical servers due to its affordability and various benefits.

Disaster Proof Data

The cloud also helps businesses to disaster-proof their files and data against unforeseen circumstances. To maintain the continuity of business during crises and emergencies, it is important for any business to have options available through which everything can be restored. A break in business operations means that you lose clients. The cloud allows businesses to disaster-proof their data so that even in times of crisis, they are still able to continue their business operations without a break.

Better Cross-Functional Workflow and Collaboration

The cloud also makes collaboration much easier among team members. The cloud allows cross-functional workflow that allows it easier for different team members and different teams to collaborate and work together on different projects. All the data and information are kept secure in a central location on the cloud and as the information is updated across the server in real-time allows different team members and different teams to work together to achieve better results. All the data, files, and important programs like Word to PDF editor can be accessed by anyone with access allowing for an organized cross-functional workflow.

Auto-Update

Another benefit of cloud computing is that any package, be it SaaS or IaaS, will include automatic updates so small businesses won’t have to worry about falling behind their competitors, using outdated technology, or having security issues. This not only helps to save costs associated with updating technology but also helps to stay in the competition with automatic updates.

So there you have it, the benefits of cloud computing. It is time that businesses in Africa, especially small businesses adopt cloud computing to be on par with their international market.