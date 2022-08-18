Business magnate Ibrahim Mahama has advised stakeholders in the automobile industry to take advantage of opportunities provided in that sector to achieve business growth that can in turn expand employment opportunities for the youth in the country.

He stated that, in spite of problems associated with the sector, there are other advantages automobile companies can capitalize on.

The business magnate was speaking as the guest speaker at this year’s BMW Club Ghana interactive session with stakeholders held last weekend at the Labadi Beach Hotel.

Mr. Ibrahim Mahama encouraged the youth to take up more skill training in order to enhance their chances and opportunities in the job market.

He also urged industry to consider employing more youth who are skilful but not formally educated.

He urged government to support industry to increase their capacity to absorb skilful youth in the formal and informal sectors.

Christened BMW Club Ghana, the group comprises owners of BMW automobiles and industry players passionate about providing a forum where users of the brand will access expert advice to improve their driving experience and also share how various players can expand their market base in the country and Sub Sahara Africa.

It also provided the platform for owners of BMW automobiles to network and embark on fun activities.

There are such clubs in more than 50 countries including the United States, Nigeria, Malaysia and South Africa that have brought together enthusiasts and BMW users.

Mr. Ibrahim Mahama is the founder of Engineers and Planners, an indigenous A-Class mining and construction company with an enviable record of working for multi-national companies both in Ghana and outside the shores of Ghana.

He is also the owner of Asutsuare Poultry farm, one of the largest poultry establishments in Ghana.

His latest venture is in the production of Portland cement, with the establishment of Ghana’s first wholly Ghanaian-owned cement producing company, Dzata Cement.

The plant has a capacity to produce 2.6 million tonnes of Portland cement per year.