The National Executive Council (NEC) of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) is planning a meeting with all presidential hopefuls of the party to avert a breach of the party’s Code of Conduct.

The planned meeting comes on the back of series of declarations by some MPs and leading members of the party for some potential contenders to lead the NPP into the 2024 elections.

A health walk was held on Saturday, August 13, 2022, in Kumasi by some individuals claiming to be supporters of Alan Kyerematen.

The NPP said the walk violated the Party’s Code of Conduct for presidential and parliamentary primaries and has written to Mr. Kyeremten on the matter.

The party has also written to Mr. Alan Kyerematen on the health walk that was organized in his name.

The NPP’s National Complaints Committee also invited Hopeson Adorye for making some ethnocentric comments during the walk.

The NPP in a statement signed by its General Secretary, Justin Koduah cautioned party leaders against endorsing candidates.