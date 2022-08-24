A presidential hopeful of the New Patriotic Party, Joe Ghartey, is billed to address student leaders at the University of Ghana today, August 24, 2022.

The veteran politician is being hosted by the University of Ghana Students’ Representative Council (UGSRC), at a programme dubbed ‘The Dissect.’

The event is to be held under the theme: ‘Mobilizing for Ghana’s future: The role of the student in the nation’s development’.

Mr. Ghartey, a former Attorney General and Minister of Justice, who is widely seen as a unifier in the NPP, is billed to deliver the keynote address at the event.

The Essikado-Ketan Constituency Member of Parliament is credited with the rapid transformation and development of Ghana’s Railway sector during his brief period as Railway Development Minister.

Meanwhile, George Opare Addo, National Youth Organizer of the NDC; Salam Mustapha, National Youth Organizer of the NPP; and Wisdom Ndukwe, UGSRC Vice President, are billed to also speak at the event on Wednesday.