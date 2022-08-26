President of the Students Representative Council (SRC) of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), Michael Adofo Abuah has been asked to step aside over allegations of misconduct.

A letter addressed to Mr. Abuah and signed by KNUST’s Deputy Registrar of Students Affairs, Lucy Diawuo said Abuah will be on suspension until an investigation into the controversy surrounding an educational trip is completed by a Junior Member Disciplinary Committee.

The SRC Judicial Committee has been asked to ensure that there is no break in “the administration of the student body” until the matter is resolved.

Michael Adofo Abuah was expected to organise an educational trip to South Africa as requested by the South African Union of Students in collaboration with the University Students’ Association of Ghana (USAG).

He however failed to organise the trip which attracted a cost of GH¢9,100.00.

He was asked to refund the amount by July 22.

A petition by the Coalition of Concerned Students (CCS) triggered investigations into the trip.