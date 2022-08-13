The Musicians Union of Ghana (MUSIGA) in partnership with the Music In Africa Foundation, presents a seminar on ‘Leveraging Digital Tools for Career Enhancement.’

The programme is a part of the Music In Africa Live (MIAL) project which is supported by the German Federal Foreign Office, Siemens Stiftung and Goethe-Institut.

The seminar is slated to take place on Tuesday, August 16, 2022 at the Virtual Hub Gh from 10 am.

According to the acting MUSIGA President, Bessa Simons, “The programme forms part of the capacity building programmes planned by the national leadership of the Musicians Union of Ghana (MUSIGA) to improve the capacities of members in particular and musicians, in general, to remain competitive in the ever-changing music industry.”

He added that the seminar “will also serve as a Training of Trainers workshop since we cannot possibly reach all musicians nationwide directly so that those who participate in the programme can go back to their home regions and share the knowledge.”

Topics to be discussed at the seminar include, “Building and Managing Your Brand” by Prof Emmanuel Osei Akyeampong, “The New Music Business” to be presented by Ahuma Bosco Ocansey, an industry veteran and Director of Special Projects and Communications of MUSIGA and “Making Money in the Digital Space” to be presented by Kwabena ‘Spikey’ Ofei Kwadey Nkrumah.

The train moves to Kumasi on Tuesday, August 23, 2022.



The sessions will be streamed live on Facebook on the Musicians Union of Ghana page.