Iconic Ghanaian gospel diva Ohemaa Mercy has made a staggering revelation that not even Jesus Christ as President can fix the woes of the Musicians Union of Ghana (MUSIGA).

Ohemaa Mercy’s comments come at a time when MUSIGA is in turmoil.

The Accra High Court has imposed an interlocutory injunction on the union’s elections, which were scheduled to be held on August 8, 2023.

The injunction was granted following a legal challenge filed by two MUSIGA members, Doe Kwablah Seyenam Nyamadi and Frederick Van Dyk.

In their petition, the plaintiffs alleged that MUSIGA and its current executives have failed to comply with the union’s constitution by failing to provide comprehensive financial accounts.

The injunction is a major setback for MUSIGA, which has been struggling to hold its elections for several years. The last time the union held an election was in 2014.

In an exclusive interview with GhanaWeekend, Ohemaa Mercy, while answering a question about whether she believes the only way to solve the union’s problems is to make an expatriate president, said, “Even if Jesus Christ were made president, the problems would still be there.”

The celebrated gospel musician emphasized that she does not agree with the analogy of making an expatriate the president of the union, but that no one can solve the problems “unless we do it ourselves.”

Meanwhile, the 2023 edition of the biggest praise and worship program – Tehilla Experience has been scheduled for August 13.

The event organized by Ohemaa Mercy is in its 10th year running and has been unveiled as Tehilla X.

This year, it comes off at the Oil Dome of the RoyalHouse Chapel International at 4pm.

It will be held with the theme ‘Fire and Fragrance’. Tehilla X will see other gospel acts including Cece Twum, Uncle Ato, Pastor Joe Beechem, Diana Hamilton and Efe Grace also ministering.

