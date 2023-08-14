The 10th edition of one of the biggest gospel rock shows in Ghana ‘Tehillah Experience’ took place at the Royal House Chapel International in Accra on Sunday, August 13, 2023.

The event, which was organised by iconic gospel diva Ohemaa Mercy, featured a star-studded line-up of gospel musicians, including Ceccy Twum, Uncle Ato, Pastor Joe Beechem, Diana Hamilton, and Efe Grace.

Ohemaa Mercy and Ceccy Twum were the star performers at the event, and they delivered powerful performances that left the audience in awe.

The two celebrated singers performed a number of their hit songs. The highlight of their enchanting performance was a duet of Ceccy Twum’s popular song “Onokwa Fo Agya”, which took the concert to its peak.

The two singers’ voices blended beautifully, and they brought the audience to their feet.

The Tehillah Experience concert was a night of worship, praise, and prayer. It was a time for people to come together and experience the power of God.

The event was a huge success, with a huge turnout of people. Popular Ghanaian pastor, Prophet Kofi Oduro of Alabaster International Ministry was one of the special guests.

Patrons who spoke to GhanaWeekend after their performance praised Ohemaa Mercy for organising such a resplendent event.

