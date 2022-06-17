Gospel singer, Ohemaa Mercy, has launched the 9th edition of her Tehillah Experience concert scheduled to take place on August 14, 2022, at the International Central Gospel Church (ICGC) Calvary Temple, Accra.

This year’s edition, dubbed, Clouds of Glory, will feature renowned gospel musicians including Joe Mettle, MOG, Efe Grace and Benjamin Dube from South Africa.

Speaking during its official launch at the headquarters of 3Music in Accra, Ohemaa Mercy explained that she chose the theme ‘Clouds of Glory’ to show appreciation to God for His blessings and support throughout her life and career.

She added that there wouldn’t be any entry charges for people who wish to attend.