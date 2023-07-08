The 2023 edition of the biggest praise and worship program – Tehilla Experience has been scheduled for August 13.

The event organized by award-winning gospel artiste, Ohemaa Mercy is in its 10th year running and has been unveiled as Tehilla X.

This year, it comes off at the Oil Dome of the RoyalHouse Chapel International at 4pm.

It will be held with the theme ‘Fire and Fragrance’.

Tehilla X will see other gospel acts including Cece Twum, Uncle Ato, Pastor Joe Beechem, Diana Hamilton and Efe Grace also ministering.

There was a grand press launch for the upcoming program at the Movenpick Ambassador Hotel where Ohemaa Mercy was grateful for the impact thus far.

“It has been great sometimes, but extremely challenging at some point too. In all I want to thank God for his mercy for the past 10 years and all the people he brought my way to keep this programme vibrant,” she said.

The launch was graced by Alabaster International Ministry’s Prophet Dr. Kofi Oduro, Omega Revival Center Apostle BB Frederick, Obaapa Christy, Piesie Esther, Uncle Ato and Efe Grace.

“My prayer for the next 10 years is for the Lord to grant us all the strength we need to keep pushing this mandate he has given us,” Ohemaa Mercy added.