The Valley View University has conferred an honorary Doctorate Degree on the Chief of Staff, Akosua Frema Osei-Opare for her distinctive achievements and unparalleled contributions to the development of Ghana.

As the first female Chief of Staff of Ghana, Osei-Opare is known for her outstanding contribution to rural development and gender equality both in Ghana and beyond.

She remains a global icon with deep affection for social protection interventions and skill development in vulnerable communities.

Prior to her appointment as chief of staff, Osei-Opare served in various capacities in both private and public sectors including a two-term MP at Ayawaso West Wuogon Constituency in the Greater Accra Region on the ticket of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP).

“On the basis of these achievements and contributions that you, your honour, had made to the development of Ghana and the general progress of humanity, Valley View University hereby acknowledges these achievements and hereby confer on you the Degree of Doctor of Science (Honours Causa) this day, Friday, July 7, 2023,” part of the citation read.

As Ghana’s premier private tertiary institution, Valley View University was optimistic that, the conferment of an Honorary Doctorate on Osei-Opare will encourage her to continuously pursue excellence in public service with integrity.

Three other distinguished personalities were also honoured at the university’s first special congregation.

They are the President of Zambia, Hakainde Hichilema, Ghana’s former President John Agyekum Kufuor, and former First Lady of Ghana, Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings. They received honorary Doctorate in Humane Letters.

The special guest of honour at the congregation, President Nana Akufo-Addo, congratulated the recipients for their stellar achievements.