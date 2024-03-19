History was made at the Royal House Chapel International Oil Dome auditorium on Sunday, March 17, 2024, as award-winning artist MOG Music celebrated a decade in the music industry with his “New Wine” concert.

The sold-out event proved to be a night of musical magic, with special guest appearances by established performers like Perez Musik, Nacee, and South Africa’s Ntokozo Mbambo.

But the evening’s true showstopper was MOG’s grand entrance. Appearing not from the wings, but from the very roof of the auditorium, MOG, known in real life as Nana Yaw Boakye descended majestically onto the stage in a dazzling tuxedo, all while belting out one of his hit songs.

The 21-thousand-capacity auditorium erupted in awe as patrons watched the legendary singer make the magnificent entry. Clad in his finery and bathed in the spotlight, MOG cemented his place in history.

MOG made history as the first Gospel artiste in Ghana to orchestrate such a magical entry.

The iconic performance was a refreshing twist on the traditional gospel concert, leaving the audience thoroughly impressed.

Watch the video below