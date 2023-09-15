Gospel singer MOG Music will perform at the grand finale of the Voice Factory season 5 on Citi TV on Saturday, September 16, 2023, at 6:30 PM.

Known for his hit songs such as Grace and God of Miracles, Nana Yaw Boakye better known as MOG Music is expected to electrify the audience with his vocal prowess and commanding stage presence.

The Voice Factory is a singing competition that gives talented Ghanaian singers the chance to showcase their vocal abilities and compete for the ultimate prize of GH¢20,000 and a fully paid trip to Dubai – courtesy Koppan Hospitality.

The 11 contestants who will be vying for the coveted top prize are Kleos, Rigwello, Cielo Bee, Ernest, Manuel, AG Wilson, Jerry EL, Princess, Titi, Bella and Seyiram.

The grand finale will be co-hosted by the dynamic duo of Lourdes Alexandra-Oppong and Chris Kata, while the judging panel will be made up of the esteemed Fredyma, Edinam Bright-Davies, and Abiana.”

The Voice Factory Season 5 is brought to you by Ebony Condoms, refreshed by Eddys Pizza, with Nalo Solutions as the official voting partner, refreshed by McBerry Twist Cupcake, and sponsored by Koppan Hospitality.

It is powered by Citi TV with support from 97.3 Citi FM, Alisa Hotel, LEENASH Beauty Parlour, and Stitched by Wenia.