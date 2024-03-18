Gospel music fans finally got their fix on Sunday, March 17, 2024, as the highly anticipated “New Wine” concert took centre stage at the Royal House Chapel.

Organized by multiple award-winning gospel artiste Nana Yaw Boakye better known as MOG Music, the concert served as a double celebration: both MOG’s ten years in the music industry and the power of gospel music.

Patrons were treated to performances by a diverse range of artists. South African music star Ntokozo Mbambo brought international flair, while Ghanaian powerhouse Nacee also kept the energy high.

But the night’s peak arrived when MOG, clad in a resplendent brown tuxedo, and Ntokozo Mbambo, also clad in beautiful black apparel graced the stage together.

Their performance was pure magic. They enchanted the entire auditorium with their combined talent.

The seamless coordination between the gospel music greats and the live band further elevated the experience.

Speaking to GhanaWeekend after the show, patrons couldn’t stop raving about the concert, applauding MOG for organising such a memorable event.

Watch excerpts of their performance below

