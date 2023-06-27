Multiple award-winning Ghanaian gospel musician, Pastor Nana Yaw Boakye, also known as MOGmusic, has been admitted into the renowned membership of the Grammy Academy.

This makes him the first Ghanaian gospel artiste to be admitted into the academy. The celebrated Ghanaian gospel musician’s admission into the academy was approved by the Grammy Board.

“This is a dream come true,” said MOGmusic, reacting to the news. “This is the pinnacle every musician wishes to get to. I am glad to be putting Ghana on the map once again.”He added

He further noted that his admission into the academy is motivation for him to do more as a gospel musician.

Earlier this year, he took his music career to a whole new level when he launched his latest album titled, ‘Koinonia Phase II’.

The album builds on the previous Koinonia Phase I album, which was launched last year and blessed the industry worldwide with hit songs like Grace, Mala, Your Presence, Almighty God, Choral Praise, Glory to the Lamb and There’s Power.

The new album boasts of eight songs with features from renowned gospel musicians Pastor Donnie McClurkin, Pastor Kojo Frimpong, Ps Shadrack Mensah Kwesi, Joey Saff and Kobby Salm.

The songs include Nyankopong, Glorious, Holy Chant, We Cry Yahweh ft. Pastor Kojo Frimpong, Be Lifted Medley ft. Donnie McClurkin, Covenant Keeper, Yesu ft. Joey Saff and Kobby Salm, and African Praise ft. Ps Shadrack Mensah Kwesi.

MOGmusic has released a number of songs, including the award-winning Be Lifted, Elohim, Living God, and many more.

In addition to being a singer and songwriter for the gospel music industry, he is also a pastor at the Royalhouse Chapel International and has won best male vocalist of the year at the VGMA twice in a row.