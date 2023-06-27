The Board of the Ghana Psychology Council with the approval of the Minister of Health has granted an amnesty to all Psychologists and Counsellors duly qualified by training but are not yet licensed by the Council.

By this amnesty arrangement, they are to apply and get licensed in order to enable them to practice legally in the country as per the provisions stated in Part 5 of the Health Professions Regulatory Bodies Act, 2013 (Act 857).

This amnesty takes immediate effect from 30th May 2023 and will expire on 31st December 2023.

This was contained in a statement issued by the council.

According to the council, this is to give opportunity for all practitioners practising in the country without a license to regularize their profession and practice with the Ghana Psychology Council without paying the penalty for late registration.

“However, Practitioners are to note that this amnesty does not apply to those who are already licensed and have defaulted in renewing their license,” the statement added.

