First-choice Black Meteors goalkeeper, Ibrahim Danlad says his colleagues are prepared to face Morocco in the second group game of the U-23 Africa Cup of Nations.

Both Ghana and Morocco have three points after wins over Congo and Guinea respectively in the opening Group A games.

Addressing the media ahead of the clash on Tuesday, June 27, Danlad said the clash will be nice to be a part of and is aware of what a win will mean for Ghana in qualifying for the next phase of the competition.

“It will be a nice game we are very prepared, and we will go all out. The outcome will determine the qualification for both teams. “We know Morocco is a huge country, but we are prepared. We all won and it will be a nice game. As players, we are very prepared, and we know the outcome of the game will determine our qualification, and we hope Insha Allah we shall win and qualify”. “We know what is at stake in the game, and we know a win will take us to the next stage”, he emphasized.

Ibrahim Danlad also spoke about the team’s disappointment after conceding two late goals against Congo when the game seemed out of reach for them.

“After the game, we were all not happy, but it’s normal in the game of football. I have seen these kinds of situations, and we know our technical team will guide us to avoid these kinds of mistakes in our subsequent matches”, he concluded.

The game between Morocco vs Ghana will kick off at 8:00 pm.