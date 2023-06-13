The Black Meteors of Ghana have arrived in Cairo, Egypt to prepare for the U-23 Africa Cup of Nations.

The team departed the shores of Ghana on Monday, June 12, 2023, and arrived the same day in Cairo.

The Black Meteors of Ghana have arrived in Cairo, Egypt to begin their pre-tournament camping ahead of the U-23 AFCON.#CitiSports pic.twitter.com/ydpoKR1v8t — Citi Sports (@CitiSportsGHA) June 13, 2023

The team will be based in the ancient city of Alexandria and be involved in intense training sessions as the U-23 Africa Cup of Nations is on the horizon.

The total number of players is yet unknown but the like of Jordan Amissah of Sheffield United, Club Cluj’s Emmanuel Yeboah, Emmanuel Essiam of FC Basel, Daniel Afriyie Barnieh of FC Zurich have all been seen in Egypt as Ghana continues to prepare for the tournament.

With the tournament slated for June 24 – July 7, 2023, the team will reportedly camp for a minimum of two weeks before flying to Morocco.

Ernest Nuamah, Kamaldeen Sulemana and Ransford-Yeboah Königsdörffer will join the team after June 18, 2023, due to their involvement with the Black Stars.

According to the GFA, Ghana will play some friendly games, including a match against Egypt’s U-23 side.