The HR Certification Centre, a renowned institution dedicated to providing comprehensive training and certification programs for HR professionals, took off with its 35th cohort of Professional HR Certification on June 10, 2023 with 170 participants both online and in-person.

The orientation session commenced with a warm welcome from the Chief Administrator, Pearl Amoah Amponsah, who highlighted the Centre’s commitment to punctuality and professionalism.

Pearl provided a brief overview of the HR Certification Centre, highlighting its thirteen years of operation and its continued dedication to excellence. She also outlined the participants’ six-month journey with the center and expressed the importance of adhering to timelines and schedules.

During her address, Pearl shared a roadmap of the participants’ upcoming months, ensuring that they were well-informed about the structure and objectives of their program.

She reminded the candidates that while an initial encounter with a concept lays the foundation, long-term learning and dedication are essential for success in their examinations.

Following the welcome address, Dr. Jeff Bassey, the Executive Director of the HR Certification Centre, delivered the first lecture of the cohort on Strategic HR Management.

Dr. Bassey discussed the challenges faced by modern organizations, including customer preferences and service delivery, globalization and industry competition, technology driving business operations, and state laws and regulations. He emphasized the significance of strategic positioning to gain a competitive advantage, quoting the famous words of Jack Welch: “When the rate of change on the outside exceeds the rate of change on the inside, the end is in sight.”

Dr. Bassey delved into the reasons behind organizations’ difficulties in implementing well-formulated, analysis-driven, and implementable plans, often leading to missed performance targets. He concluded by emphasizing the vital role of HR in the decision-making processes of businesses, emphasizing that aligning HR strategy with overall business strategy is crucial for growth and meaningful HR practices.

The HR Certification Centre is excited to welcome the 35th cohort and is committed to providing exceptional training, guidance, and support throughout their journey. The orientation and introductory lecture served as an inspiring start, setting the stage for the participants’ development as skilled and strategic HR professionals.

About the HR Certification Centre: HR Certification Centre is a professional training Centre with the vision of being a leading Human Resource & Leadership Development Centre in Africa. Our mission is to provide Professional HR Education, Leadership Development, and Executive Training in the African Sub-Region. The Centre is certified to register and provide training to candidates of the Global Professional HR Certification, USA.

For more information contact the course coordinator: 0244 122 855