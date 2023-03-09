Ibrahim Danlad is not part of the Black Stars squad named for the AFCON 2023 qualifier against Angola.

Prior to the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, two local-based players were selected but since the departure of Afriyie Barnieh to FC Zurich, it was now left with only Ibrahim Danlad.

Despite being a starter for Kumasi Asante Kotoko, the U-20 AFCON champion and best goalkeeper was dropped by the new gaffer of the Black Stars of Ghana, Chris Hughton.

Ghana will host Palancras Negras at the Baba Yara Sports stadium on March 23 before travelling to Luanda on March 27, 2023, for the reverse encounter.

Ghana is on top of the Group E table with 4 points from two games following a 3-0 win over Madagascar and a 1-1 draw with the Central African Republic in June last year.

Below is the full list of players called up by Chris Hughton

Goalkeepers: Lawrence Ati Zigi (FC St. Gallen), Abdul Manaf Nurudeen (Eupen), Joseph Wollacott (Charlton Athletic)

Defenders: Tariq Lamptey (Brighton and Hove Albion), Denis Odoi (Club Brugge), Gideon Mensah (Auxerre), Patrick Kpozo (Sheriff Tiraspol), Daniel Amartey (Leicester City), Joseph Aidoo (Celta Vigo), Mohammed Salisu (Southampton FC), Alexander Djiku (Strasbourg)

Midfielders: Thomas Partey (Arsenal FC), Majeed Ashimeru (RSC Anderlecht), Abdul Salis Samed (Lens), Edmund Addo (Spartak Subotica)

Wingers: Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace), Osman Bukari (Red Star Belgrade), Joseph Paintsil (Genk), Kamal Deen Sulemana (Southampton FC), Ransford Yeboah Königsdörffer (Hamburger SV)

Forwards: Mohammed Kudus (Ajax Amsterdam), Andre Ayew (Nottingham Forest), Kamal Sowah (Club Brugge), Inaki Williams (Athletic Bilbao), Antoine Semenyo (AFC Bournemouth)