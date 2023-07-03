The Management Committee Chairman, Frederick Acheampong has confirmed that the Black Meteors team has been dissolved after the U-23 Africa Cup of Nations exit.

According to Acheampong, the technical team comprising Ibrahim Tanko (head coach), Godwin Attram (assistant) and Michael Osei (assistant) will no longer serve in their various capacities after failing to qualify the country for next year’s Olympic Games.

Ghana exited the 2023 U-23 Africa Cup of Nations at the group stage after an opening game victory over Congo, a 5-1 demolishing at the hands of Morocco and a 1-1 draw against Guinea.