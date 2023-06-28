Ghana National Under 23 Men’s Football Team (Black Meteors) winger Abdul Fatawu Issahaku, has promised the team will come back stronger after suffering a heavy 5-1 loss to Morocco at the 2023 AFCON Under 23 Championship.

Issahaku’s message comes on the back of the team’s poor performance in the four goal margin defeat that puts Ghana in a tough position to qualify to the semifinals.

Salim Adams got Ghana’s consolation goal in the match that had Richard Amir Richardson, Abdesammad Ezzalzouli and Ismael Saibari get on the score sheet for the North Africans.

Following the loss, Sporting Lisbon midfielder Issahaku posted on Instagram, “it was disappointing but we still have one more game to come back”.

Ghana takes on Guinea in the last group game on Friday, June 30 at 20:00 GMT needing to secure a win to progress from the group. Ghana beat Republic of Congo 3-2 in the opening game.

The Black Meteors are attempting to qualify to the Olympic Games for the first time since making to the 2004 Olympic Games in Athens.