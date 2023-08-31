Black Stars forward, Abdul Fatawu Issahaku has joined Leicester City on a season-long loan from Portuguese side, Sporting CP.

Issahaku, 19, will link up with Enzo Maresca’s squad for the 2023/24 Sky Bet Championship season where Leicester will be aiming to quickly return to the English Premier League.

After switching from Sporting to England, Abdul Fatawu said joining the club this season was his best moment.

“I’m so happy. This is an amazing moment for me, I’m happy to be here. For me, from looking at Leicester and how I felt about the coach, here is the best place for me. “This was the best moment for me to join Leicester. I chose them because I think they can grow me and help me mature. [Enzo Maresca] told me about the plans he has for me and how he wants me to play – how he wants to help me in my football.”

His displays for Steadfast FC earned him a loan move to Ghanaian Premier Division side Dreams FC in October 2021, where he continued his fine form before switching to Sporting Lisbon in April 2022.

Issahaku made his senior debut for the Portuguese side against Rio Ave in August 2022 and featured in their UEFA Champions League campaign last term.

The talented forward enjoyed international success in March 2021 when he helped Ghana’s Under-20 team to win the Africa Under-20 Cup of Nations, where he was named player of the tournament.

At senior level, he has represented his country on 14 occasions, and featured at last year’s FIFA World Cup in Qatar.