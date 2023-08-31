The Eastern Regional Security Council (REGSEC) has condemned last Tuesday’s shooting incident at Nsawam Adoagyiri which resulted in the death of 2 persons and led to the hospitalization of 5 others.

Addressing the press after an extensive REGSEC engagement in Koforidua on the issue by the Eastern Regional Minister and Chairman of REGSEC, Seth Kwame Acheampong indicated that a full-scale investigation had been launched to bring all perpetrators to book.

“We condemn in the highest terms the events on August 29 where we lost two lives and injured five other people. It is a criminal activity, and we are initiating a full-scale investigation into this matter subsequent to that, we are directing members of the Municipality to two major enactments of our land within the Public Sector Act and NRCD Act of 1972 in display and possession of arms that going forward when we find weapons on you, you will be arrested. We want everyone to respect the state’s rules and so the police is fully deployed to bring calm to the community.”

Seth Kwame Acheampong further disclosed that contact has been established with the family of the deceased persons and indicated that REGSEC will ensure that justice is served.

“We through our agents on the ground, have visited the families of the demised, and I am going to go on the ground myself with my people where we are going to visit them, and we have made the managers at the local government service to visit them too.”