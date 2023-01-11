Black Stars forward, Abdul Fatawu Issahaku has reportedly asked Sporting Club de Lisbon to let him leave the club on loan.

Reports in Portugal suggests that U-20 AFCON winner, Abdul Fatawu Issahaku has asked to be loaned out of Sporting Club due to insufficient game time.

The 18-year-old has played a total of 151 minutes for the team which includes two UEFA Champions League games against Marseille and Tottenham Hotspur.

According to media outlet, Record, the Ghanaian teenager wants more play time and does not look likely to feature for the first team of Sporting under Rúben Amorim.

Issahaku Fatawu has featured for Ghana’s U-17, U-20 and the senior national team, the Black Stars.

He was a key member of the U-20 team that was victorious in the 2021 U-20 African Cup of Nations tournament in Mauritania and also picked up the player of the tournament award.