Music producer and engineer Kwame Yeboah has announced his membership to the Recording Academy, the organization that presents the Grammy Awards.

In a post on Instagram sighted by GhanaWeekend.com, the legendary sound engineer said he was “honoured” to be joining the academy and that he looked forward to “serving and celebrating music in all its creative forms.”

He also thanked his supporters for their encouragement.

His announcement comes days after popular gospel musician MOGMusic also revealed that he had joined the Recording Academy.

Kwame Yeboah is a multi-instrumentalist who plays a variety of instruments, including the guitar, bass, drums, and keyboard. He is also a songwriter and producer.

He has worked on albums for a number of Ghanaian artists, including Kojo Antwi, Kwabena Kwabena, Sarkodie, Akwaboah and Efya.

He has also worked with international artists such as Stevie Wonder, Omar, Shaggy, Another Level, Ken Boothe.

His membership to the Recording Academy is a testament to his talent and dedication to the music industry. It is also a sign of the growing international recognition of Ghanaian music.