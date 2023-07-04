One person has tragically died while four others have suffered severe leg fractures following the collapse of a health centre under construction in a community called Assemblies, located in the Ga South Municipality in Accra.

Eyewitnesses claim the structure caved in after the rains started.

Concerns were raised by some witnesses about the quality of materials used in the construction, attributing it as a possible cause for the incident.

“I was outside when the rain started. All I realized was that the building had caved in. At that time a woman and her two children and some other individuals were standing under the building and the building caved in on them. One person is dead and four others are in critical condition,” Nii Ayi, an eyewitness told Citi News.

The Municipal Fire Commander in Kasoa came to rescue the trapped victims under the rubble but says several factors might have contributed to the collapse.

DO3 Mercel Kwami Avadu tells Citi News several factors could have led to the collapse of the building adding that the land housing the structure which is meant for a health centre is waterlogged.

“Several factors could have led to the collapse of the building. The area itself looks like a water log land and so I am sure it is one of the factors,” Marcel Kwami Avadu said.