The Minister for Justice and Attorney General, Godfred Yeboah Dame, has stressed the need to tackle issues of corruption allegations, particularly those involving public officeholders, without sentiments.

The minister’s admonishment comes in the wake of widespread criticism about advice from the Attorney General’s Office to the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) to discontinue money laundering investigations into the affairs of the former Sanitation Minister, Cecilia Dapaah.

Speaking on behalf of the President at the 14th Commonwealth Regional Conference of Heads of Anti-Corruption Agencies in Africa, Mr Dame further stressed the need for transparency in the fight against corruption.

“The fight against corruption also requires honesty and integrity in the disclosure of results. There must be an avoidance of sensationalism by all parties involved; investigative bodies, civil society and the public. It augers well for the fight if the results of corruption allegations against public officers, particularly senior members of government which are refuted and unsubstantiated, are fully put out by investigative bodies.

“Investigative bodies must be honest and bold enough to disclose to the public the full results of investigations into allegations of corruption against members of the government which turned out to be untrue.

“This is one sure way to boost the confidence of the public in their government, reduce their suspicion, distrust, and cynicism with which the public views officeholders.”

Mr. Dame also intimated that the view that every public officeholder is corrupt must be discarded.

“There is a truism that not every public officeholder is corrupt and investigative authorities must discard the view that the only way to stay relevant is by keeping the flame of allegation of corruption against public officeholders burning, even if same to journalists are unfounded and without basis.”

