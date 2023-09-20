Legendary Ghanaian gospel musician Nii Okai has successfully staged his “Moko Be @ 20” musical concert held at the ICGC Zoe Temple in Tema on Sunday, September 17, 2023.

The concert which marked the 20th anniversary of Nii Okai’sdebut album, ‘Moko Be’ was a sold-out event, with the entire auditorium filled to the brim.

Nii Okai performed over 30 selections from his 8 albums, featuring many artists, most of whom used to be a part of his team, including Eugene Zuta, MOGmusic, Kofi Karikari, Naa Mercy, David Osabutey, and Nana Yaa Amihere.

They also performed a multilingual rendition of the classic song “Moko Be” featuring Pastor Helen Yawson, Akesse Brempong, Philip Adzale, and Patrick Masoperh.

The concert was a joyous celebration of Nii Okai’s enduring legacy and impact on Ghanaian gospel music. A bevy of celebrated artists joined him, including Joe Mettle, Koda, Ps Isaiah, Calvis Hammond, and Lordina the Soprano.

In addition to the music, the concert also featured special appearances by many dignitaries, including Hon Ntim Fordjour, Deputy Minister of Education; Rev Ogbarmey Tetteh, DG of SEC; Dr Lawrence Tetteh; Oheneyere Gifty Anti; and Ps Andy Yawson.

Overall, the Moko Be @ 20 Concert was a resounding success. Nii Okai and his guests delivered a memorable evening of music and celebration, and the patrons were left thoroughly entertained and inspired.