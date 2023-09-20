FBNBank Ghana has announced its support for the 88th Ghana Golf Championship with a presentation of a cheque of GH¢50,000 in support of the event.

The 88th Ghana Open Golf Championship tees off on Wednesday, September 20 and climaxes on Saturday, September 23, 2023, at the Centre of the World Golf Club in Tema.

The four-day Golf tournament will attract golfers from all over the country and from abroad.

Commenting after the cheque presentation, the FBNBank Ghana Managing Director, Victor Yaw Asante “expressed delight that the Bank is sponsoring a sport tournament of international character that also offers a good platform for people to exercise both physically and mentally. He was particularly pleased that the network it provides also means business executives can network with their colleagues and obtain very significant partnerships that will enhance their business. This is not just an opportunity to compete, but an opportunity to have critical partnership conversations. We know as a bank we can only prosper if our customers perform and therefore, we are delighted to offer such a platform for them.”

“A gold standard service offer also includes such enablers like what this tournament offers. In sponsoring this therefore, we do it with the hope that the people that take critical decisions in the companies we bank will be given an important platform to network in advancement of their business objectives.”

Receiving the cheque on behalf of the Golf Club, the President of the Ghana Golf Association, Mr. Leonard Kweku Okyere, said, “the 88th Ghana Open is a testament to our commitment as the new Executive Council to spearhead the development of golf in Ghana. This year’s tournament holds a special place in the history of golf in Ghana. With the support of corporate Ghana, we are poised to put on a spectacular event at the Centre of the World Golf Club, Tema. This tournament has the blessing of His Royal Majesty, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, who is currently in Scotland to meet with the R&A on the future of Ghana Golf. We are most grateful to our sponsors for their support, and we wish to assure them that together we will forge a continuous partnership to propel golf as a sport in the country. We are likely to see Ghana put on the golf map soon, where our professional golfers can compete internationally. Golfers should train hard and compete for the laurels at stake. We have mouth-watering prizes. To the public, we would like to see you support the event by patronizing this tournament. Golf is for all, and the health benefit is immense. Join us in the coming days and witness the best golfers exhibiting their talents.”

Over the years, FBNBank has sponsored the various golf tournaments, including the FBNBank@25 Golf Tournament in 2021 and the Captain’s Prize Golf Tournament last year at the Bok Nam Kim Golf Club held for amateur golfers across the country. All these offered golfers an exciting competition.