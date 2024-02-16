FBNBank Ghana will celebrate this year’s Valentine’s Day with a heartwarming gesture of love and appreciation. On this day, FBNBank expresses gratitude to our dedicated staff and valued customers by sharing chocolates as a token of appreciation.

In addition to celebrating with the staff, FBNBank will extend the celebration to its customers by offering chocolates to select branches across the country. This gesture is a way for FBNBank to express gratitude to its customers for their continued support and loyalty.

The Managing Director of FBNBank, Mr. Victor Yaw Asante, expressed his delight stating that “at FBNBank, we believe in the power of putting people first, which is also about love and appreciation. Valentine’s Day provides us with an opportunity to express our gratitude to our customers, who are the heart and soul of our business. On a special day like this, we want to share our love with our valued customers, who make us who we are. We hope and believe that the chocolates we share on the day bring joy and warmth to all.”

The Valentine’s Day celebration at FBNBank reaffirms the bank’s commitment to fostering strong relationships with its staff and customers and creating a culture of appreciation.

As part of the celebrations, FBNBank, in partnership with the Lifeline for Childhood Cancer Foundation, will organise a blood donation exercise. The event, dubbed “Give Blood, Save a Child with Cancer,” will be held on February 15, 2024, at the Basic Sciences Lecture Hall, University of Ghana Medical School, Korle Bu.

FBNBank is delighted to support this worthy cause by providing chocolates to participants as a gesture of appreciation for their generosity in donating blood. The goal of this blood donation exercise is to raise awareness about childhood cancer and the critical need for blood donations, especially in this month of love.

Last year, FBNBank made a cash donation of GHC50,000 to the Lifeline for Childhood Cancer Foundation to support the foundation and its work for Ghanaian children with cancer.

FBNBank has, in its 28 years of operating in Ghana, remained focused on putting its customers and communities first. FBNBank Ghana is a member of the First Bank of Nigeria Limited Group, which is renowned for its great customer service and general stakeholder engagement garnered in its 130 years of operation. FBNBank Ghana has 24 branches, four service points, and a network of agents across the country, with over 700 staff. FBNBank offers universal banking services to individuals and businesses in Ghana.