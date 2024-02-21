FBNBank Ghana has launched its very modern banking operating software to improve customer experience and set new benchmarks for banking excellence in Ghana.

The very current banking operating software known as Finacle 11x represents a significant investment in technology and innovation, underscoring FBNBank’s commitment to delivering seamless, secure, and personalised banking services to its esteemed customers. The upgrade is supported by cutting-edge technology infrastructure that has the excess capacity to deliver the best banking experience to the bank’s customers.

The software boasts a contemporary interface designed to provide customers with a seamless banking experience across all channels, including online banking and branch services. FBNBank has prioritised the security and privacy of its customers financial data. The very current software incorporates robust security protocols and encryption mechanisms to safeguard against cyber threats and unauthorized access.

Commenting on the very current banking software, the Managing Director of FBNBank Ghana, Mr. Victor Yaw Asante, stated that “at FBNBank, our customers are at the heart of what we do. The introduction of this banking operating software underscores our commitment to delivering world-class banking services that are secure, convenient, and tailored to customers’ needs. Together, let us embrace this transformation towards a more responsive, secure, and future-ready banking experience. I encourage all of us to actively engage on this journey, knowing that our collaborative efforts will steer us towards achieving our banking and finance objectives.”

The FirstBank Group Head of I.T. …………. also stated, “we are excited to introduce this cutting-edge software, which represents a significant milestone in our journey to transform the customer experience at FBNBank. With these new advanced features, we are confident that the transformed new software will enable us to serve our customers better and meet their evolving banking needs.”

Overall, the Bank’s upgrade of these platforms aligns with its goal to become a leading bank in the country, delivering excellent banking services to its valued customers.

FBNBank has, in its 28 years of operating in Ghana, remained focused on putting its customers and communities first. FBNBank Ghana is a member of the First Bank of Nigeria Limited Group, which is renowned for its great customer service and general stakeholder engagement garnered in its 130 years of operation. FBNBank Ghana has 24 branches, four service points, and a network of agents across the country, with over 700 staff. FBNBank offers universal banking services to individuals and businesses in Ghana.