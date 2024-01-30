FBNBank ended the year 2023 on an exciting note, spreading goodwill to its communities through several activities, including a donation to the Lifeline for Childhood Cancer Ghana Foundation and the Nana Saka Nkansah School Complex.

These initiatives reflected the Bank’s commitment to community engagement, spreading joy during the holiday season, and contributing to the wellbeing of the community.

The Lifeline for Childhood Cancer Ghana Foundation on Friday, December 22, 2023, received a GHS50,000 donation from the FBNBank Premium Banking Team, which was led by the Head of Retail Banking, Mr. Allen Quaye. After the donation, the team toured the wards and interacted with the patients while they distributed drinks, biscuits, water, and toys to the children.

Presenting the cash donation, Mr. Quaye said, “Every child deserves a chance at a healthy future. We believe our donation will go a long way towards supporting the families who are battling the challenges of childhood cancer. At FBNBank, we understand the importance of standing together with you in times of need, and this is what we mean when we say ‘You first’ and we truly mean that.”

The donation from FBNBank was received by Ms. Leticia Amengor, Head Matron of the Pediatric Oncology Unit of Korle Bu Teaching Hospital, who also expressed her heartfelt gratitude to the Premium Banking team of FBNBank Ghana for their generosity and support towards the children undergoing cancer treatment.

Also present was Ms. Akua Sarpong, the Executive Director of the Lifeline for Childhood Cancer Ghana Foundation. She also shared the vision of the Foundation, which is to raise money for the treatment, care, and cure of children with cancer and also focus on advocacy to make childhood cancer a national health priority in Ghana. She was very thankful for the continued support from FBNBank over the last three years and commended the Bank for being a dependable and caring organisation with a love for vulnerable children.

FBNBank’s Northern Ghana team, led by Area Manager Philip Afari, donated food items and water to the children of the Nana Saka Nkansah School Complex on Friday, December 29, 2023. Speaking during the presentation of the items, Mr. Afari said, “The FBNBank brand is one that believes that empowering the next generation goes beyond banking transactions to include investing in their well-being. Our donation of food items to the students here reflects our commitment to nurturing young minds and the communities we serve. In a season like Christmas, we share goodwill and bring hope and joy to those who may not have the means to get what some people may take for granted.”

FBNBank has, in its 28 years of operating in Ghana, remained focused on putting its customers and communities first. FBNBank Ghana is a member of the First Bank of Nigeria Limited Group, which is renowned for its great customer service and general stakeholder engagement garnered in its 130 years of operation. FBNBank Ghana has 24 branches, four service points, and a network of agents across the country, with over 700 staff. FBNBank offers universal banking services to individuals and businesses in Ghana.