The Ghana Football Association (GFA) says it is reviewing the overall structure of the men’s senior national team, the Black Stars, following the side’s group stage exit at the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations tournament in Côte d’Ivoire.

In a statement released on Tuesday after a meeting of the Executive Council of the Association and Chairmen of the RFAs, the GFA said it took full responsibility for Ghana’s poor AFCON 2023 campaign and was taking steps to address the issues that had been raised.

Among these steps is a comprehensive review of various aspects of the team’s management, including strategies, training, compensation and overall structure, the FA added in its statement.

The GFA also apologised to Ghanaians for the Black Stars’ performance in the Ivory Coast, stating that the team performed well below “the high expectations we all share.”

“We understand the disappointment and frustration that such results can bring to our passionate football-loving nation. Our team’s performance fell short of the high expectations we all share, and we take full responsibility for the disappointment.”

The Black Stars finished third in Group B at the AFCON, exiting the competition without a win after a loss to Cape Verde, and draws with Egypt and Mozambique.

Head coach, Chris Hughton was sacked in the aftermath while the technical team was also dissolved.

The GFA has since set up a five-member committee, chaired by the Association’s Vice President, Mark Addo to name a new head coach.

The committee has set February 2, 2024 as the deadline for applications for the role.