The Health Facility Regulatory Agency, under the leadership of Dr. Philip Bannor, has been awarded excellence in healthcare facility regulation. Dr. Philip Bannor was also recognized with the Excellence Leadership in Health Facility Regulation.

This honour was given by the African Public Service Optimum (APSO) during a ceremony which took place at the La Palm Royal Beach Hotel on 15th December 2023.

Under the leadership of the registrar of HeFRA, Dr. Philip Bannor, five hundred facilities were assessed for COVID-19 readiness and their compliance with infection prevention and control standards.

Additionally, a digital platform referred to as Mobile Online Information System (MOIS) was developed and adopted to enhance regulatory processes of registration, inspection, and licensing of health facilities.

This enabled 5,000 health facilities to register through the MOIS platform within the first three years of its introduction, amongst others.

In his acceptance speech, Dr. Philip Bannor thanked the Board of HeFRA, the Management, the entire staff, and all stakeholders who made this achievement possible through their collaboration and support.

———

