The Top Employers Institute has once again recognized Vodafone Ghana as a Top Employer for both Ghana and Africa for 2024. This year marks the sixth consecutive win for the company in Ghana and the fifth across Africa, solidifying its position as a leader in corporate human resource practices.

Vodafone Ghana has consistently demonstrated excellence across various criteria set by the Top Employers Institute, including People Strategy, Leadership, Work Environment, Digital HR, Talent Acquisition, Learning & Development, Rewards & Recognition, Employee Engagement, Well-being, and Diversity & Inclusion. These comprehensive criteria underscore the company’s commitment to fostering an environment that values and nurtures its workforce.

The significance of this recognition cannot be overstated, especially considering the dynamic and competitive business landscape of Ghana and Africa. It enhances Vodafone Ghana’s reputation but also sets a benchmark for other companies in the region.

The accolade comes amidst significant changes for the company as it rebrands into ‘Telecel Ghana’. Following the approval by the National Communication Authority (NCA), Telecel Group acquired a majority stake in Vodafone Ghana in February 2023. The impending rebrand to Telecel Ghana is expected to usher in a new era of innovation and growth, while retaining the core values and practices that have earned the company its esteemed status.

Ashiokai Akrong, Human Resources Director at Vodafone Ghana, commented on the achievement and the ongoing transition, stating, “This recognition from the Top Employers Institute is a testament to our unwavering commitment to our people and their development, even as we embrace the exciting journey of becoming Telecel Ghana. We are dedicated to continuing our legacy of excellence and innovation in the field of human resources.”

The impact of such a prestigious recognition, coupled with the significant corporate transition, speaks volumes about the company’s ability to maintain high standards of employee engagement and satisfaction, even during periods of substantial change.