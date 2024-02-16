Vodafone Ghana’s exciting “Live Your Life” Promo has rewarded two lucky customers, Ernest Atse Yawo and Michael Archer. The two customers won grand prizes of GHS 100,000 and GHS 50,000 respectively.

Renowned for its thrilling cash rewards, the promo seamlessly blends entertainment and excitement, offering a unique and captivating experience.

Michael Archer, a seasoned participant and now a two-time promo winner, is no stranger to Vodafone’s promotional campaigns. Having previously secured a Suzuki Swift car from Vodafone’s Dream Car Promo, Archer shared his jubilation: “I never imagined lightening could strike twice, but here I am, overjoyed. The Live Your Life promo is a life-changing opportunity, and I urge everyone to grab a Vodafone SIM card and join the game,” he added with infectious enthusiasm.

Ernest Atse Yawo, the overall winner of the Live Your Life Promo for short code 570, expressed his excitement and gratitude for Vodafone’s innovative campaign. “This is a promo I have been participating for a long time, and I’ve finally won 100,000. I can’t express the happiness I am feeling. I’m over the moon! Thank you, Vodafone Ghana!!,” Yawo declared.

The mechanics of the Live Your Life Promo are as captivating as the rewards. Subscribing to the service by dialling *570# or *580# at GHS 1.00 and GHS 0.80, respectively, customers receive a daily dose of five brain-teasing questions. Accumulating points upon subscription renewal and correct answers, subscribers receive 100 points for renewals, 50 points for correct answers, and even 20 points for incorrect or invalid responses. The campaign, which continues through Vodafone Ghana’s transition into Telecel Ghana, promises to reward more customers every six months.

David Umoh, the Consumer Business Unit Director at Vodafone Ghana, expressed delight at the overwhelming customer response. “The Live Your Life Promo is our way of creating engaging experiences for our customers. Seeing the joy it generates for our customers is truly rewarding, and we are committed to creating more exciting engaging products and opportunities for our customers to live their lives to the fullest.”

Mercy Akude, Vodafone Ghana’s Head of Retail and Partner Support emphasized the company’s dedication to innovation and customer satisfaction. “Vodafone is not just a telecom provider; we are creators of experiences. The Live Your Life Promo is a testament to our commitment to enriching the lives of our customers. We are here to make a lasting impact,” she affirmed.

The telecommunications company is set to rebrand as Telecel Ghana by the end of the first quarter of 2024, following the acquisition of a 70% majority stake by the Telecel Group in February 2023.

As Vodafone Ghana continues to redefine the telecommunications landscape with its customer-centric approach, the Live Your Life Promo stands out as a beacon of joy and excitement delivered directly to its subscribers.