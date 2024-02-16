The Member of Parliament for the Obuasi West Constituency, Kwaku Kwarteng, has clarified why he turned down the offer to serve as a minister in the Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo government.

The former Deputy Finance Minister was among the initial list of persons President Akufo-Addo was considering for ministerial appointments ahead of the major shake-up in his government.

Reports suggest that Mr. Kwarteng, who was pencilled for a position, declined the offer because he fell out with the government after he was stripped of his deputy ministerial role.

Giving reasons for turning down the offer, Mr. Kwarteng, in a statement dated February 16, 2024, said he could better support the work of the government from Parliament.

“I am also thankful and humbled by the knowledge that our President found me worthy to serve in the Executive in the recent reshuffle. I declined for the following reasons: The role of Parliament in the work of the Executive, especially in matters relating to finance and economy, is critical. It is my humble belief that I can better support the work of government from Parliament.”

He expressed appreciation to the President for his fatherly influence on his political career.

“I am eternally grateful to the President for his fatherly influence on my political career, and will always stand ready to support his vision in whatever ways I can.”

