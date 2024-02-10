On Wednesday, February 14, 2024, the Grand Arena of the Accra International Conference Centre(AICC) will host the biggest Valentine’s Day concert.

Dubbed Vitamilk Love Night, the concert is hosted by legendary Contemporary Highlife musician Kwabena Kwabena and iconic Afro-pop songstress Becca.

Ahead of the concert, the two musicians organized a special rehearsal session. The rehearsal wasn’t just about perfecting their music; it was about creating a connection, a shared experience that would resonate with the lovers gathered on February 14 to the press.

Speaking to the press, Kwabena Kwabena, known for his romantic ballads, spoke of the universal language of love, while Becca, with her upbeat anthems, promised a night of celebration and joy.

The Vitamilk Love Night concert will be the first performance for Becca known in real life as Rebecca Acheampomaa Acheampong after being on a hiatus from active music for a while.

The celebrated songstress is expected to thrill patrons with her hit songs like ‘Woman’, Yes I Do’, ‘Forever’, ‘Daa Ke D aa ‘No Away’,’, and Nsroma.

Kwabena Kwabena, known in real life as George Kwabena Adu is also expected to mesmerize the stage with his hit songs such as Afraid to Lose You, Adult Music, Siwagedem, Obaa and Royal Lady.

Watch excerpts of the rehearsal below