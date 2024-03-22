Legendary Ghanaian songstress, Becca has penned an emotional message after releasing her new single dubbed ‘’Makoma’’

‘’Makoma’’, released on Friday, March 22, is a mid-tempo highlife song that celebrates love. The feel-good track encourages listeners to wear their hearts on their sleeves and express their deepest affection.

Before the release of the song, Becca, known in real life as Rebecca Acheampong went on hiatus in 2018.

Reacting to the release of the song, Becca, in a post on X apologised for taking such a long time to release the song.

According to the ”You Lied To Me” crooner, “Sorry for the wait…but I guess it was worth it. My new single ‘’Makoma’’ is out now… Feel My heart on this one”.

” Makoma” is more than just a song; it’s a collaborative masterpiece. Ghanaian legend Kaywa brings his magic touch to the sound design, while the well-directed video showcases the talents of director Abass.

Check her post below