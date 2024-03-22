Famous Ghanaian songstress Becca is back. After a nearly 7-year hiatus, she’s blessing our ears with a brand new song titled “Makoma.”

This mid-tempo highlife track is a celebration of love, urging listeners to express their deep affection for their partners wholeheartedly.

“Makoma” isn’t just a song, it’s a production powerhouse. Iconic Ghanaian sound engineer Kaywa brings his expertise to sound design, while the well-directed video boasts the talents of director Abass.

But Becca’s no stranger to the spotlight. Known by her birth name Rebecca Akosua Acheampomaa Acheampong, the multi-award-winning songstress has become a household name since hopping onto the music scene more than a decade ago, belting out hits like “African Woman” and “You Lied to Me.”

“Makoma” is also a modern highlife masterpiece with all the makings of a smash hit. It has the potential to dominate the airwaves and win over fans across the globe, becoming a timeless song that transcends borders.

Watch the video below