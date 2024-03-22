Three persons have been arrested in Bole for allegedly setting several houses in Bole ablaze.

The three were detained for burning houses belonging to the Jahori tribe after a conflict broke out between the Bole overlord and the Jahori tribe.

This conflict stems from a longstanding dispute over land between the Bole community and the Jahori tribe, escalating tensions and mutual threats between the opposing factions.

In 2023, Bole Wura Safo Kutugefeso initiated legal action against the Jahoris at the Tamale High Court. After months of litigation, on February 6, 2024, the court ruled in favor of the Jahori tribe, asserting that Bole Wura lacked authority over Jahori lands.

Justice Richard Mac Kogyapwah, presiding over the case, issued an injunction against Bole Wura’s interference with Jahori lands pending a final resolution.

During a court appearance on March 21, 2024, Alex, the brother of Bole Wura, and a sub-chief of the Bole Traditional Area were ordered to be arrested, provoking outrage among the youth in Bole. Consequently, they began torching Jahori-owned houses in the community, resulting in significant property damage.

In response to these developments, Stephen Obeng Darko, legal counsel for the Jahori clan, emphasized that the court’s ruling prohibits Bole Wura from any interference in Jahori lands or affairs.

