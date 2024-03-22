The Savannah Regional Director of the Ghana Health Service, Dr. Josephant Ana-Imwine Nayuzaghl, has bemoaned the inadequate number of medical doctors in the region.

He expressed his lamentation in an address at the 2023 annual performance review meeting of the service on March 20, 2024, at the Catholic Guest House in Damongo.

According to him, despite receiving six new doctors in 2023, there is still a shortage of medical professionals in the Savannah Region.

“The doctor-to-population ratio in 2023 stood at one doctor for every 22,699 residents, which highlights the ongoing challenges faced by the healthcare system in the region.”

Although there were improvements in the doctor-to-population ratio in 2023 compared to 2022, Dr. Nayuzaghl emphasized that the current number of doctors is still inadequate to meet healthcare needs effectively.

To address this issue, he appealed to key stakeholders, such as the Regional Coordinating Council, Municipal and District Assemblies, and Traditional Authorities, to prioritize securing accommodations and other incentives to attract additional doctors to the region.

Explore the world of impactful news with CitiNewsroom on WhatsApp!

Click on the link to join the Citi Newsroom channel for curated, meaningful stories tailored just for YOU: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029VaCYzPRAYlUPudDDe53x

No spams, just the stories that truly matter! #StayInformed #CitiNewsroom #CNRDigital